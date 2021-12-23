India in South Africa 2021-'22 Watch: Having done well in Eng and Aus makes a big difference, says Pujara ahead of SA Tests "With experience you learn so many things and you just start believing in your preparation,” said the Indian batter. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Cheteshwar Pujara / Twitter Team confidence ✅Personal preparation ✅South Africa challenge ✅@cheteshwar1 covers all bases in this interview with https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia #SAvIND https://t.co/7ML9NJkYRu pic.twitter.com/7xhLiyJJcA— BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cheteshwar Pujara India South Africa Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments