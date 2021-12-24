Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

The first half turned out to be a cracking contest, as both teams scored their goals in the first 45 minutes. Amir Dervisevic (20’) put SC East Bengal FC in front before Bartholomew Ogbeche (35’) equalised for Hyderabad FC to force a share of spoils.

Despite this draw, SC East Bengal remained winless in the tournament and sit at the bottom of the table, while Hyderabad FC moved to the second spot.

Hyderabad FC will be up against Odisha FC on Tuesday in their next match, whereas SC East Bengal’s next fixture is against Bengaluru FC on January 4.

