Field Watch Watch: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli pay tribute to Harbhajan Singh as he announces retirement The current India team coach and Test captain, who have both played with Harbhajan, gave their messages to the retiring offspinner. Scroll Staff Dec 24, 2021 · 09:20 pm Harbhajan Singh with Rahul Dravid | AFP A legend and one of the finest to have ever played the game! 🙌#TeamIndia congratulate @harbhajan_singh on a glorious career 👏👏@imVkohli | @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iefNrA4r2M— BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021