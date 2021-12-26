A classy century by KL Rahul took India to a position of strength in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.
In his 218-ball knock, the opener hit 14 fours and one six. The right-hander also shared an opening stand of 117 runs with Mayank Agarwal.
There were few mistakes by Rahul as he displayed a lot of patience in the middle. The match started in overcast conditions and the Indian openers were helped by the fact that the SA pacers were a bit too wide to begin with.
Thereafter, Rahul eased his way to his century. It is his seventh Test century and six of them have come in overseas conditions.
Here are a few reactions to his century:
