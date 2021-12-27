Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC justified their high position on the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) points table after playing out a high-quality end-to-end encounter but couldn’t be separated after the match at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw.

The game didn’t see a host of chances but those that were created were genuine ones. However, neither team could strike the decisive blow as the two strongest challengers to league leaders Mumbai City FC, as things stand, were forced to split the points.

Greg Stewart (14’) gave the Red Miners the lead with a stunning free-kick but Sahal Abdul Samad (27’) continued his red-hot form to equalise for the Blasters in the first half.

The draw meant Jamshedpur FC stayed second while Kerala Blasters FC remained level on points with their opponents in third spot.

The Blasters next face FC Goa on Sunday while Jamshedpur FC’s next assignment is on January 6 against NorthEast United FC.

Play

Play