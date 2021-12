Presenting a story with Team India orchestrating moments never felt before in cricket, doing the impossible, conquering the Gabba Fortress..

A story of DownUnderdogs - India's Greatest Comeback.



14th January.

Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4#DownUnderdogs #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/mEyih2s5bg