Indian cricket board president and former captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19, reported ANI.

According to a statement issued by Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Ganguly “got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on 27 December with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently haemodynamically stable.”

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, the 49-year-old was taken to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive, reported PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Dec 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/otP8NBNiOv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

With PTI inputs