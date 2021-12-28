Deshorn Brown’s powerful hattrick ensured Mumbai City FC remained winless for two straight matches as NorthEast United FC shared the spoils with the defending champions in a high-octane Indian Super League clash at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

The match ended 3-3 after Khalid Jamil’s men fought back impressively from 1-3 down against table-toppers Mumbai.

Brown scored in the 29th, 56th and 80th minute as Igor Angulo (33rd, 52nd) and Bipin Singh (40th) scored either side of his treble in a match that ebbed and flowed from start to finish.

The result means Mumbai sit at the top of the pile with 16 points from eight games but have drawn a match after their 0-3 loss to Kerala Blasters and have just one point from their last six possible. Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC are on 13 each behind them. NorthEast United remain ninth having eight points from nine games.

Here are the match highlights and post-match reactions:

