Meetu and Rohit Gulia shone for Haryana Steelers as an all-round performance helped

them beat Telugu Titans 39-37 in Match 18 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the

Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This was Haryana Steelers’ first win in this season and they

move to the eighth position on the points table with the win while Telugu Titans are placed 11th.

Earlier in the day, three-time champions Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 38-26 in match 17. Sachin scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was ably supported by Patna’s defensive trio of Sunil (4 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (3 points) and Sajin C (3 points). The lack of a quality raider despite promising performances from youngsters will be a cause of concern for the Puneri Paltan who suffered a second loss in three matches.

Steelers, with their first win, are in the mix in the middle of the table. Pirates meanwhile established themselves as one of the early frontrunners, moving up to 11 points from three matches. Titans and Paltan are in early trouble, placed at the bottom of the table.