A Liston Colaco thunderbolt stole the show on a night Roy Krishna also found the target to make Juan Ferrando’s return to familiar territory a sweet one. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Ferrando’s former side FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Ferrando returned to take on his former side FC Goa as ATKMB head coach and Colaco (23rd) gifted him with a stunning strike in the first half. He is making a habit of scoring some special goals this season and this perhaps take the cake, for now at least. It was his fifth goal of the season, the highest by any Indian this term so far. Krishna (56th) made it 2-0 with a nice finish early on in the second half before Jorge Ortiz fortuitously pulled one back in the 81st minute but it was not enough in the end.

The result means ATKMB continued their good start under Ferrando, moving to third in the points table with 14 points from eight matches. FC Goa, meanwhile, remained eighth with eight points from eight games.

Highlights and post match reactions below:

Play

Play

Play