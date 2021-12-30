As he did at the end of day four when Virat Kohli handed him the ball for a final burst and he responded with two wickets in a superb spell, Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough on day five for India in Centurion in the first Test.

Dean Elgar, who displayed all his gritty resistance on day four, was in the mood for some quick runs on the final day. He started off very well, making the most of the pace on the ball and the quick outfield to put India under some early pressure. He had a life when Mohammed Shami missed a return catch but otherwise was scoring at a quick rate. It was, once again, Bumrah who produced a special delivery to dismiss the South African captain on 77. From around the wicket, Bumrah set up Elgar for being wary of the outside edge and then beat him on the inside edge for a plumb LBW.

Here’s what former Zimbabwe cricketer and prominent commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa had to say on air about that phase of play and appreciating Bumrah in general: