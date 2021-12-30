The Indian men’s cricket team started 2021 with a stunning rearguard in the Sydney Test and then breaching the fortress in Brisbane. From there on they went on to win two Test matches in London, one each at the Lord’s and the Oval. The women’s team, playing Test cricket after seven years, avoided defeat in England and controlled proceedings in Australia. Arguably, it was already the greatest year in Test cricket for India.
And so it was rather fitting that Virat Kohli and Co ended the year by breaching another fortress, this time at the venue that is considered the home of South African cricket. Centurion witnessed an Indian Test win for the first time in history on Thursday.
India beat South Africa by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series. It became an addition to the list of famous wins away from home for this team.
India's away Test wins since 2018
|Opponent
|Venue
|Match start date
|Margin
|Toss
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|24 Jan 2018
|63 runs
|won
|v England
|Nottingham
|18 Aug 2018
|203 runs
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|6 Dec 2018
|31 runs
|won
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|26 Dec 2018
|137 runs
|won
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|26 Dec 2020
|8 wickets
|lost
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|15 Jan 2021
|3 wickets
|lost
|v England
|Lord's
|12 Aug 2021
|151 runs
|lost
|v England
|The Oval
|2 Sep 2021
|157 runs
|lost
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|26 Dec 2021
|113 runs
|won
Centurion is South Africa’s fortress in Test cricket as this became only the third match they have ever lost at the venue. The first was in 2000 (an infamous match where England won) and then Mitchell Johnson took them down in 2014... now it was the turn of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Co to produce a bowling performance we have come to expect from this Test team.
India, therefore, started the year with the Test series win in Australia. Then came the disappointment in the one-off World Test Championship Final but that was quickly followed by a 2-1 lead in the suspended series against England in their own backyard. A 1-0 Test series win against World Champions established their strength at home.
Test match results in 2021 calendar year
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|India
|14
|8
|3
|0
|3
|2.666
|Pakistan
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3.500
|England
|15
|4
|9
|0
|2
|0.444
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3.000
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3.000
|South Africa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1.000
|West Indies
|10
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0.600
|Afghanistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Bangladesh
|7
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0.200
|Zimbabwe
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0.250
India men team's Test matches in 2021
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match start date
|v Australia
|Sydney
|draw
|7 Jan 2021
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|won
|15 Jan 2021
|v England
|Chennai
|lost
|5 Feb 2021
|v England
|Chennai
|won
|13 Feb 2021
|v England
|Ahmedabad
|won
|24 Feb 2021
|v England
|Ahmedabad
|won
|4 Mar 2021
|v New Zealand
|Southampton
|lost
|18 Jun 2021
|v England
|Nottingham
|draw
|4 Aug 2021
|v England
|Lord's
|won
|12 Aug 2021
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|25 Aug 2021
|v England
|The Oval
|won
|2 Sep 2021
|v England
|Manchester
|cancelled
|10 Sep 2021
|v New Zealand
|Kanpur
|draw
|25 Nov 2021
|v New Zealand
|Mumbai
|won
|3 Dec 2021
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|won
|26 Dec 2021
Historically speaking, with a cutoff of 20 matches played at the venue, Centurion and Brisbane are at No 2 and No 3 in the list for the best Win-Loss ratios for a home side. Top of the list is Karachi’s National Stadium.
Best W/L ratios for home Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Karachi
|43
|23
|2
|0
|18
|11.500
|Centurion
|27
|21
|3
|0
|3
|7.000
|Brisbane
|64
|41
|9
|1
|13
|4.555
Here are some more numbers from India’s win in Centurion:
