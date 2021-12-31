In a game marred by calamitous goalkeeping at both ends, Bengaluru FC snapped a seven-game winless run to record a 4-2 victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

Mirlan Murzaev (4th) helped Chennaiyin take the lead before Bengaluru scored twice through Cleiton Silva (39th, Penalty) and Alan Costa (43rd), albeit riding a bit of luck.

Rahim Ali (49th) got Chennaiyin level but Udanta Singh (70th) and Pratik Chowdhary (74th) ensured the Blues’ wretched run came to an end. Sunil Chhetri was once a substitute but was electric in his cameo appearance, playing a crucial role in Udanta’s goal. He had a chance to open his account for the season as well but blazed over from a difficult chance.

For CFC, goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was at fault directly for two of the goals as his error-strewn season continued. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu didn’t cover himself in glory either in a season that has witnessed a fair few goalkeeping howlers.

BFC moved to eighth in the points table from 10th with nine points from the same number of games. Chennaiyin remained on sixth place from eight games having 11 points.

