It started with Gabba and ended with Centurion but in between, the Indian sports fans was treated to a stunning ride that, in the years to come will take some matching.

The highlight of the year was undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but there were so many other moments that kept us glued to the screen and inspired a whole new generation to come out and compete.

Here’s a look at some of the moments that went viral for all the right reasons:

1. Gabba!

A fitting finale to a fascinating Tests series which started with the pink-ball Test where India were bowled out for 36 and ended with an epic fightback. In Australia coach Justin Langer’s words, ‘never ever, ever underestimate the Indians,’

This is Test cricket. This is India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



Amazing scenes as they win the series thanks to a performance from Rishabh Pant that defies belief 🤯



Australia lose at the Gabba for the first time since 1988!!! pic.twitter.com/hXmNTz96ZJ — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

2. A wait ends

End of wait that went on for more than four decades. When Sreejesh saved that shot on goal at the end, a nation erupted in joy.

3. Impossible is nothing

When the Indian women’s hockey team defeated the mighty Australians in the quarterfinal at Tokyo 2020. Words can’t do justice to how this moment felt for thousands of Indian fans.

Just raw, sheer emotions. 🥺❤️



This celebration of the #IND women’s hockey team after defeating world no. 2 #AUS had us all go through a rollercoaster of emotions! 👏🔥



Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/cZvyFWaXFy — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 2, 2021

4. Cometh the moment...

P V Sindhu reiterated her position as one of India’s greatest ever athletes! She just knows how to rise to the occasion and that is something that can’t be taught.

#Tokyo2020



✅ 1st Indian woman to win two #Olympics medals.



✅7th medal in a Major event (Worlds/Olympics)



✅4th women's singles shuttler to win medals at back-to-back Games.



Here's @Pvsindhu1's big moment in Tokyo! 🔥



📽 @Tokyo2020hipic.twitter.com/XGQNT20fSi — The Field (@thefield_in) August 1, 2021

5. Don’t define boundaries

A piece of amazing athleticism from Harleen Deol that went viral for all the right reasons.

6. Lording it over at the Lord’s

Amazing fightback. Amazing win. Simply Amazing.

#ENGvIND



A Lord's win for the ages.



Just how good was Mohammed Siraj?



Here's the winning moment



🎥: Sony Sports India pic.twitter.com/OXgecx4lAm — The Field (@thefield_in) August 16, 2021

7. Starting it right

A medal on Day 1? That sounds right and Mirabai Chanu did it with a big smile plastered across her face.

8. Coming of age

Lakshya Sen is only 20 and he has time on his side and a World Championships bronze to act as inspiration. And when he can pull off shots like this, there should be no stopping him in 2022.

#Huelva2021 🏸 #BWFWorldChampionships



Lakshya was 19-20 down. Then, he did this. Three marvellous points for the win!



🎥 BWF pic.twitter.com/Wd4trFtM4B — The Field (@thefield_in) December 17, 2021

9. Record breaker!

You are not supposed to break world records every day let alone with almost every throw but that is exactly what Sumit Antil did.

We NEED to talk about Sumit Antil! 🌟



😯 First throw: 66.95 metres (WR)

😲 Second throw: 68.08 metres (WR)

😱 Fifth throw: 68.55 metres (WR)



The #IND star broke the world record three times en route to winning #gold in the Men's Javelin Throw - F64 🔥



🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/1zSufB95mh — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 30, 2021

10. Bang on target

The Tokyo Paralympics gave us many moments to cherish. One of the most special was Avani Lekhara’s gold medal. Inspired by Abhinav Bindra, she too saw the national anthem played at the biggest of stages.

A Historical & Golden Moment for India 🇮🇳



Every Indian is proud of you @AvaniLekhara #TokyoParalympics | #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/LGfcbIndNr — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2021

11. Swing it like Shikha

Sixth stump line and then it did this. Brilliant from Shikha Pandey.

12. Launching India into orbit

The throw that gave India a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra.