It started with Gabba and ended with Centurion but in between, the Indian sports fans was treated to a stunning ride that, in the years to come will take some matching.
The highlight of the year was undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but there were so many other moments that kept us glued to the screen and inspired a whole new generation to come out and compete.
Here’s a look at some of the moments that went viral for all the right reasons:
1. Gabba!
A fitting finale to a fascinating Tests series which started with the pink-ball Test where India were bowled out for 36 and ended with an epic fightback. In Australia coach Justin Langer’s words, ‘never ever, ever underestimate the Indians,’
2. A wait ends
End of wait that went on for more than four decades. When Sreejesh saved that shot on goal at the end, a nation erupted in joy.
3. Impossible is nothing
When the Indian women’s hockey team defeated the mighty Australians in the quarterfinal at Tokyo 2020. Words can’t do justice to how this moment felt for thousands of Indian fans.
4. Cometh the moment...
P V Sindhu reiterated her position as one of India’s greatest ever athletes! She just knows how to rise to the occasion and that is something that can’t be taught.
5. Don’t define boundaries
A piece of amazing athleticism from Harleen Deol that went viral for all the right reasons.
6. Lording it over at the Lord’s
Amazing fightback. Amazing win. Simply Amazing.
7. Starting it right
A medal on Day 1? That sounds right and Mirabai Chanu did it with a big smile plastered across her face.
8. Coming of age
Lakshya Sen is only 20 and he has time on his side and a World Championships bronze to act as inspiration. And when he can pull off shots like this, there should be no stopping him in 2022.
9. Record breaker!
You are not supposed to break world records every day let alone with almost every throw but that is exactly what Sumit Antil did.
10. Bang on target
The Tokyo Paralympics gave us many moments to cherish. One of the most special was Avani Lekhara’s gold medal. Inspired by Abhinav Bindra, she too saw the national anthem played at the biggest of stages.
11. Swing it like Shikha
Sixth stump line and then it did this. Brilliant from Shikha Pandey.
12. Launching India into orbit
The throw that gave India a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra.
