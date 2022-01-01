Monu Goyat produced one of the most scintillating displays of raiding, scoring seven

points in a single raid, as Patna Pirates came from behind to stun defending champions Bengal

Warriors 43-29 in match 24 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday.

All eyes were on Monu Goyat as the Patna Pirates’ talisman reduced the Bengal Warriors to size with

agile and perfect raids. The win propelled Patna Pirates to second on the points table as Bengal Warriors stood in the eighth position with another heavy defeat.

Ajinkya Pawar, coming in as a substitute, was the star of the night as he sizzled with 11

points in 11 raids to help Tamil Thalaivas post a comfortable 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan in Match

23 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League at The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru on Friday.

The win was Tamil Thalaivas’ first win of Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ajinkya Pawar was a treat to fans - he had every trick in the book to negate all attempts from the

Puneri Paltan defence. He was a live-wire as he plotted his game beautifully. He chalked out his

escape routes well, had enough fire power in him to escape the defenders’ clutches and slowly

became Tamil Thalaivas’ do-or-die raid specialist.