The first seven ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cups featured a different line-up in each of the finals, with four teams being named champions.

The inaugural tournament was held in 1988 before the World Cup took a decade-long break with biennial editions then staged from 1998 as stars of the future were given the chance to shine on the global stage.

1988

Originally known as the Youth World Cup, Australia claimed victory on home soil, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Adelaide.

Inzamam-ul-Haq top-scored for Pakistan in the showpiece with 37, while Brett Williams made a crucial century in the final on the way to 471 runs for the tournament to be the leading run-scorer.

Mike Atherton and Brian Lara captained England and West Indies respectively to the semi-finals while Sri Lanka, who included Sanath Jayasuriya, just missed out on the knockout stages.

1998

The tournament was reimagined as the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1998 with England earning their only title to date as Stephen Peters made 107 to see his side chase down 241 to defeat New Zealand in the final.

Future champions Bangladesh and South Africa were among the teams to make their tournament debut, with the latter playing host, while the Tigers fielded Mushfiqur Rahman in their side.

The West Indies’ Chris Gayle made 364 runs to be the tournament top-scorer, while India included Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh as they reached the Super Eights.

2000

As the world welcomed a new millennium, India won their first U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, defeating hosts Sri Lanka in the final, with Reetinder Sodhi named player of the final for 39 not out in a low-scoring affair.

South Africa’s legendary captain Graeme Smith scored the most runs in the tournament with 348 while Pakistan’s Zahid Saeed took 15 wickets to top the bowling standings.

Brendon McCullum was joined by brother Nathan in the New Zealand squad with 17-year-old Shoaib Malik making his second appearance at the tournament for Pakistan.

2002

Australia became the first team to win the competition twice when they triumphed in New Zealand, as South Africa tasted defeat in their first final.

Future Australia T20 captain Cameron White was the top run-scorer with 423 having made 64 in the semi-final against a West Indies team that boasted Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons.

2004

Shikhar Dhawan made his bow in the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2004 and made an instant impact scoring 505 runs for India, the most by a player at a single tournament.

The most wickets in a single World Cup also came in this edition as Enamul Haque took 22 wickets for Bangladesh, but it was Pakistan who triumphed over West Indies in the final as Asif Iqbal top-scored in with 54 for the champions.

2006

Two years later, Pakistan would become the first and, so far, only team to defend their title, defeating India in Colombo.

Pakistan could only score 109 in 41.1 overs but bowled out India for 71 with 31.1 overs remaining, as Anwar Ali took 5-35 in the final. But it was Australia captain Moises Henriques who topped the wickets table with 16 in a tournament that included the likes of David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan and Kemar Roach.

2008

India would avenge that final defeat as they joined Pakistan and Australia as two-time champions in 2008, Tanmay Srivastava made 46 in the final to end the tournament with 262 runs in Malaysia.

Future India captain Virat Kohli could make only 19 as Ajitesh Argal took 2-7 to secure a 12-run win over South Africa in a nervy, rain-affected match.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee was named Player of the Tournament as he featured alongside Kane Williamson and Trent Boult as they were defeated by the eventual champions in the semi-finals.

