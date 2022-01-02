Having made his Test debut in Centurion, seam-bowling allrounder Marco Jansen on Sunday received his first ODI call-up as South Africa named a 17-member squad for the three-ODI series against India beginning January 19.

India’s ODI squad for SA tour: Rohit Sharma ruled out; KL Rahul named captain, Jasprit Bumrah deputy

The 21-year-old Jansen, who had snapped five wickets in his debut Test last week including that of Virat Kohli in the second innings, was picked in the squad led by Temba Bavuma.

Keshav Maharaj was named Bavuma’s deputy in the white-ball series.

Experienced pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the ODIs as well after being left out of the Tests due to a hip injury.

Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza also retained their spots in the squad which also includes former skipper Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket following the loss in the first Test against India.

“This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce,” CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said.

“For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far.

“We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series.

The first (January 19) and second ODIs (January 21) will be played at Boland Park, Paarl while the third and final match (January 23) will be held at Newlands, Cape Town.

India on Saturday announced their 18-member squad for the ODI series with KL Rahul named as captain with Rohit Sharma yet to regain full fitness. Jasprit Bumrah was named the vice captain for the series.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

India’s squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Seamer Marco Jansen receives his maiden #Proteas ODI squad call-up as Temba Bavuma returns to captain the side for the #BetwayODISeries against India 🇿🇦



Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza retain their spots 💚#SAvIND #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Nkmd9FBAb3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 2, 2022

ODI schedule:

First ODI: January 19, Paarl

Second ODI: January 21, Paarl

Third ODI: January 23, Cape Town