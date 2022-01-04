Patna Pirates maintained their winning run as they overcame Telugu Titans 31-30 in

Match 31 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru on Monday.

It was a team effort by the Pirates led by Monu Goyat (7 points) and Sachin (6 points). The Titans must have thought they managed a tie when Ankit Beniwal picked up a point in the dying seconds to level the scores, but Sachin kept calm in the final raid to ensure Patna got all 5 points. Ankit Beniwal scored a Super 10 for the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.

Earlier on Monday, Captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh helped the defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 in a closely fought match. Bengal bounced back from two heavy defeats.

Maninder scored 13 points while Nabibakhsh fetched 10, including a last-minute Super Tackle, to help Bengal overcome a stiff challenge from Jaipur. Arjun Deshwal was the sole performer for the Pink Panthers, clinching another Super 10 and finishing the game with 16 points. But his failed attempt in the last raid of the match cost Jaipur a chance to win.

The results saw Patna reach Delhi’s tally with Bengaluru leading the way in the early stages. Bengal too needed the win after a couple of poor results while Telugu Titans continue to struggle.

Jab naam mein hi 'Mani' hai toh player 𝑷𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒂 𝒗𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒐𝒍 hoga hi na! 😎👑



For his 12 raid points & for crossing the 800 raid point mark...Maninder Singh is our Raider of the Day! 🙌#BENvJPP #SuperhitPanga @BengalWarriors pic.twitter.com/Hr2H26OcBq — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 4, 2022

Team Played Won Lost Tie Points Bengaluru Bulls 6 4 1 1 23 Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 3 0 2 21 Patna Pirates 5 4 1 0 21 U Mumba 5 2 1 2 17 Bengal Warriors 6 3 3 0 16 Tamil Thalaivas 5 1 1 3 14 Gujarat Giants 5 1 2 2 13 UP Yoddha 5 1 2 2 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers 5 2 3 0 12 Haryana Steelers 5 2 3 0 12 Telugu Titans 5 0 3 2 9 Puneri Paltan 5 1 4 0 5 Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts

Tuesday’s matches (IST):

7:30 PM: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas