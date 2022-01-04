World number one and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he was heading to Australia after being granted a medical exemption to play.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!” he said on Instagram.

There is no official confirmation from Australian Open yet. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 30.

There had been uncertainty over the 20-time Major winner’s participation at his favourite Slam. He has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney this week without giving a reason.

All participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts January 17, need to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption. There already was speculation that Djokovic has applied for one, which would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant for months that only vaccinated players can play the tournament.

Djokovic’s confirmation that he is en route could set the scene for a showdown with Rafael Nadal, with both gunning for a record 21st Grand Slam title. The Spanish superstar is already in Melbourne preparing after recovering from the coronavirus.

Djokovic has previously expressed his opposition to vaccination.

With AFP inputs

