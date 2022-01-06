Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut and Shikha Pandey were among those out of India’s One Day International squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 as well as the preceding series against hosts New Zealand.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked a 15-member squad and named three standby players for the marquee event in New Zealand.

The trio were part of the bigger squad that toured Australia last year and Rodrigues also stayed back for the Women’s Big Bash League where she had a good run of scores for Melbourne Renegades, carrying on her good form from The Hundred. But playing time for the international side has been hard to come by for her. Senior pacer Pandey too had to bide her time on the sidelines against Australia, before eventually getting a game.

Recent debutants Yastika Bhatia (batter), Meghna Singh (pacer) keep their places after good recent performances in the domestic circuit too. Seamer Renuka Singh Thakur was part of the T20I squad for the Australia tour and made her debut in the format too Down Under and she finds a place in the ODI squad now for the upcoming matches.

India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6, 2022, at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The squad will also feature in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022.

Squad ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup 2022:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 – India’s fixtures S.No. Date Against Venue 1 March 6th Pakistan Bay Oval, Tauranga 2 March 10th New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton 3 March 12th West Indies Seddon Park, Hamilton 4 March 16th England Bay Oval, Tauranga 5 March 19th Australia Eden Park, Auckland 6 March 22nd Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 7 March 27th South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also picked the squad for the one-off T20I against New Zealand scheduled to be played on 9th February, 2022.

Squad for one-off T20I:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India's tour of New Zealand 2022 S.No. Date Match Venue 1 February 9th Only T20I McLean Park, Napier 2 February 11th 1st ODI McLean Park, Napier 3 February 14th 2nd ODI Saxton Oval, Nelson 4 February 16th 3rd ODI Saxton Oval, Nelson 5 February 22nd 4th ODI John Davies Oval, Queenstown 6 February 24th 5th ODI John Davies Oval, Queenstown

