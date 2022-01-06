David Williams scored the fastest goal in the Indian Super League’s history but Javier Siverio’s late strike ensured Hyderabad FC moved to the top of the table riding a 2-2 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in a tense encounter at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Williams, playing ahead of Roy Krishna who started on the bench, took just 12 seconds to score before Bartholomew Ogbeche continued his goalscoring spree with an equaliser in the 18th minute. An own goal from Asish Rai (64th) almost poured cold water on Hyderabad’s hopes of going top of the tree before substitute Siverio flicked a loopy ball inside the box into the goal.

Play

Hyderabad edged past Mumbai City FC on goal difference. Both teams have 16 points from nine games. ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the third spot with 15 points from nine outings.