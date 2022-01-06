Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced a mature performance to beat the experienced Gujarat Giants 33-26 in match No 34 of Pro Kabaddi League 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Mohit Goyat clinched a Super 10 (10 points) for Paltan, his first in PKL, and was ably backed by all-rounder Aslam Inamdar (8 points) as the team moved away from the bottom of the points table.

Gujarat’s coach Manpreet Singh will ask questions of his defence which failed to show up once again. The Giants’ only relief came in the form of their raiders Ajay Kumar (10 points) and Rakesh S (8 points).

In the second match on Wednesday, Naveen Kumar once again proved to be the big difference as Dabang Delhi narrowly beat Telugu Titans 36-35.

The star raider scored 25 points for Delhi, who were lucky to come out with a win after Titans’ Rajnish founding gaping holes in the defence. The Telugu raider scored 20 points for the side.

The result helped Delhi maintain their unbeaten run in season 8 and regain top spot on the points table.