Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 41-37 in a highly entertaining Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at Bengaluru.

Bengal took the lead in the initial stages with an All Out, but young sensation Meetu inspired a comeback for the Steelers with a Super 10.

Maninder Singh scored 14 points for the Warriors, but the lack of a quality support raider proved costly against an in-form Haryana defence.

Jaipur win

Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in Match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Panthers’ lead raider scored 11 points, another Super 10 in Season 8, while defenders Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored 4 points each.

The Season 1 champions jumped to the 7th position on the table after the victory.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 7 5 1 1 28
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 6 4 0 2 26
3 Patna Pirates 6 4 1 1 24
4 Tamil Thalaivas 7 2 1 4 22
5 U Mumba 6 2 1 3 20
6 Haryana Steelers 7 3 3 1 20
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 4 0 18
8 Bengal Warriors 7 3 4 0 17
9 Gujarat Giants 6 1 3 2 14
10 UP Yoddha 6 1 3 2 14
11 Puneri Paltan 7 2 5 0 11
12 Telugu Titans 6 0 4 2 10
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts