England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday.

Number 11 batter James Anderson safely played out a tense final over from leg-spinner Steve Smith as England ended on 270 for nine in a heart-pumping finish.

It all came down to the last over of the Test with eight fielders crowding around the bat as Anderson fended off Smith’s spin.

Australia had looked set to claim a thrilling victory when they claimed the ninth wicket with Smith having Jack Leach caught in the slips by David Warner for 26.

But Anderson and fellow veteran paceman Stuart Broad played out the remaining two overs to give the beleaguered tourists a fighting draw after losing the Ashes series 3-0 inside 12 days.

Ben Stokes with a fighting 60, his second half-century of the match, and first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow’s 41 held up the Australian victory charge.

But once both departed after tea, the Australians were relentless in taking the struggle down to the final over.

The draw means that Australia no longer have the chance of a 5-0 series clean sweep with the fifth and final Test to be played in Hobart as a day-night match getting under way on Friday.

Here are reactions to the result:

📸 James Anderson and Stuart Broad... what a partnership. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/3Lqm08vHjP — The Field (@thefield_in) January 9, 2022

DRAW



What a brilliant match of Test cricket! #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2022

Day 5, last hour, all around the bat. Not many things better than that. What a sport this is. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/yV71OLdJBZ — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 9, 2022

Test cricket ... where bad light can see a batsman trying to bowl his team to victory against two bowlers trying to bat their team to a draw. Beautiful. — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) January 9, 2022

Today English pace duo Stuart Broad & James Anderson at the SCG did what the Indian-Kiwi duo, Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel did at Kanpur in November: save the Test match for their respective countries with the bat!#AshesTest #Ashes2021 #ASHES — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 9, 2022

test cricket in 2022 so far.a team being walloped holds on to a gallant draw. a total underdog beats the world champions on their home turf. a struggling home team fights back to level terms and set up a delicious decider. and we are barely a week in!#Ashes #NZvBAN #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022

Here's how the #WTC23 table stacks up after that intriguing fourth #Ashes Test 🔢 pic.twitter.com/tTA20LdebR — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2022

The final over adventures of Ben Stokes 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Kil9XNG3cE — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

All players on field in one frame here. pic.twitter.com/L2eFuOGc6a — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) January 9, 2022

I had no dog in the fight … yet that last over was soooooooo nerve wracking!!!!! GOTTA LOVE IT! #Ashes — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 9, 2022

Never in doubt. Don’t you just love it. Test cricket #Ashes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 9, 2022

Anderson will retire not because of his bowling workload but because England put him in such situations with the bat. https://t.co/LS9842DOdy — Manya (@CSKian716) January 9, 2022

My favourite bit of that was Broad wandering down to give Anderson some batting advice and Anderson turning his back on him like the hero that he is — Amy Lofthouse (@amy_cricket) January 9, 2022

Full marks to England for fighting this out to the end and securing a hard-fought draw when they were behind for much of the match. They can thank their middle order for keeping them alive in this match, and for once, the tail didn't fold at the end. Well played, them! — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) January 9, 2022

One of the most valuable 0* in James Anderson's Test career. 🙆🏻‍♂️



He has 39 of them.#Ashes — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 9, 2022

Fmd. Nerves shredded, rocks in my tummy, clammy palms. What a finish. What a fighting draw. What a sensational sport is Test cricket. #Ashes — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 9, 2022

STUART BROAD AND JIMMY ANDERSON 😍🐐😍🐐😍🐐😍🐐😍🐐#Ashes #PinkTest — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

You can't fault the application and character from some of the England team throughout the fourth Test...



"It's nice to see us get something from it. It's not what everyone wants, but it's a small step in the right direction."



Joe Root, as thoughtful as ever 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DKBKVQ7tgI — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

England stopped losing the day their women's team landed in the country.



Co-incidence? I think not. #Ashes #TheyAreTheRealDeal #SorryRory — Poulami (@Crictopher17) January 9, 2022

They’ve played 320 Tests between them & given their all to English cricket. But the 3 exultant punches to the air from @StuartBroad8, twice as soon as @jimmy9 kept the last ball out, & then one as they walked off together tells you what playing for England means to them #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RqN2uexod9 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 9, 2022

