Kerala Blasters climbed to the top of the Indian Super League table with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side who have lost just one game this season moved ahead of Mumbai City FC on goal difference.

Alvaro Vazquez (42’) scored the only goal of a closely-fought encounter between two teams fighting for the top spot in the ISL as the Blasters claimed the crucial three points.

Hyderabad FC stayed in third just one point behind the Blasters and Mumbai City FC.

Vukomanovic’s men are back in action on Wednesday when they face Odisha FC. Hyderabad take on Chennaiyin FC in their next match a day later.

Updated points table

Pos Club P W D L GD Pts
1  Kerala 10 4 5 1 6 17
2  Mumbai City 10 5 2 3 5 17
3  Hyderabad 10 4 4 2 10 16
4  Jamshedpur 10 4 4 2 5 16
5  ATK Mohun Bagan 9 4 3 2 2 15
6  Chennaiyin 10 4 2 4 -3 14
7  Odisha 9 4 1 4 -4 13
8  Goa 10 3 3 4 -4 12
9  Bengaluru 10 2 4 4 -2 10
10  Northeast Utd 10 2 2 6 -7 8
11  East Bengal 10 0 6 4 -8 6