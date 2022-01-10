Kerala Blasters climbed to the top of the Indian Super League table with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side who have lost just one game this season moved ahead of Mumbai City FC on goal difference.

Alvaro Vazquez (42’) scored the only goal of a closely-fought encounter between two teams fighting for the top spot in the ISL as the Blasters claimed the crucial three points.

Hyderabad FC stayed in third just one point behind the Blasters and Mumbai City FC.

Vukomanovic’s men are back in action on Wednesday when they face Odisha FC. Hyderabad take on Chennaiyin FC in their next match a day later.