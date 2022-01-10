Raider Aslam Inamdar was the star for Puneri Paltan as they beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 39-27 in Match 43 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Inamdar scored a Super 10 (17 points) while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched a High 5 (five tackle points) for Puneri Paltan who had a near-flawless performance on the mat.

Captain Maninder Singh clinched a Super 10 for the Warriors, but he proved to be the sole performer for a team desperately short of confidence.

In the second match on Sunday, UP Yoddha’s defence produced a night to remember as they pinned Bengaluru Bulls’ raiders and helped the team win 42-27.

Yoddha claimed six Super Tackles in the win that helped the team jump to sixth on the points table.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including 3 for tackles) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles.

This was the best performance ever by a defence (22 tackle points) in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 5 0 2 31
2 Patna Pirates 7 5 1 1 29
3 Bengaluru Bulls 8 5 2 1 28
4 U Mumba 7 3 1 3 25
5 Tamil Thalaivas 7 2 1 4 22
6 UP Yoddha 8 2 4 2 20
7 Haryana Steelers 7 3 3 1 20
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 4 0 18
9 Bengal Warriors 8 3 5 0 17
10 Puneri Paltan 8 3 5 0 16
11 Gujarat Giants 7 1 4 2 15
12 Telugu Titans 7 0 5 2 10
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts