Raider Aslam Inamdar was the star for Puneri Paltan as they beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 39-27 in Match 43 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Inamdar scored a Super 10 (17 points) while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched a High 5 (five tackle points) for Puneri Paltan who had a near-flawless performance on the mat.
Captain Maninder Singh clinched a Super 10 for the Warriors, but he proved to be the sole performer for a team desperately short of confidence.
In the second match on Sunday, UP Yoddha’s defence produced a night to remember as they pinned Bengaluru Bulls’ raiders and helped the team win 42-27.
Yoddha claimed six Super Tackles in the win that helped the team jump to sixth on the points table.
Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including 3 for tackles) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles.
This was the best performance ever by a defence (22 tackle points) in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.
Updated points table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7
|5
|0
|2
|31
|2
|Patna Pirates
|7
|5
|1
|1
|29
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8
|5
|2
|1
|28
|4
|U Mumba
|7
|3
|1
|3
|25
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|7
|2
|1
|4
|22
|6
|UP Yoddha
|8
|2
|4
|2
|20
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|7
|3
|3
|1
|20
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|3
|4
|0
|18
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|8
|3
|5
|0
|17
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|8
|3
|5
|0
|16
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|7
|1
|4
|2
|15
|12
|Telugu Titans
|7
|0
|5
|2
|10
