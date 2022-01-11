Bengaluru FC shocked defending champions Mumbai City FC 3-0 in a Indian Super League match at the PJN stadium in Margao, Goa, on Monday thanks to a first-half blitz that the Islanders just couldn’t recover from.

Goals from Danish Farooq (8’) and Prince Ibara (23’, 45’) powered the Blues into a 3-0 half-time lead which they were able to preserve despite marked improvement from Mumbai City FC in the second half.

Play

The win lifted Bengaluru FC to seventh place, just three points behind fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai City FC remained second despite the defeat but their place in the top four is now vulnerable after their fourth straight match without a victory.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Islanders who face league leaders Kerala Blasters FC in their next match on Sunday while Bengaluru FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their next encounter a day earlier.