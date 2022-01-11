Tamil Thalaivas produced an all-round performance to comprehensively beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in Match 45 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Manjeet clinched a Super 10 for the Thalaivas who also saw their prized defensive duo of Surjeet Singh (8 tackle points) and Sagar (7 tackle points) getting High 5s.

Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar will have to lot to ponder about, with his team failing to fight back against a fully-charged Thalaivas.

In the second match on Monday, Jaipur Pink Panthers edged out Dabang Delhi K.C. 30-28 in a closely contested match.

Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, who were both on Super 10 streaks for their respective teams, failed to cross the milestone in the match.

But coach Sanjeev Baliyan and his Jaipur team had the last laugh with Sahul Kumar picking up a High 5 (8 tackle points) and Deepak Hooda getting 9 raid points.

Delhi’s unbeaten run in Season 8 came to an end as the lack of a secondary raider to assist the prolific Naveen Kumar proved too costly.