Promising shuttler Ashmita Chaliha registered one of the most significant results in her career so far as she defeated fifth seed and world No 28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya in straight games on the opening day of the India Open Super 500 event in Delhi on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 84 in the world, won 24-22, 21-16 against the experienced Russian shuttler in the round of 32 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall as the tournament returned after a 33-month pandemic-enforced hiatus.

Chaliha, long considered to be a talent for the future but laid low by Covid-19 and tournament cancellations in the last couple of years, started brilliantly in the opening game to build a handy 13-8 lead at one stage but the European silver medallist fought back in style.

It was the Russian who sneaked ahead in the end to have as many as three game points as her experience came to the fore. But the left-hander from India showed great grit to save the game points and convert her first.

The second game was a relatively more comfortable affair for the Indian as she showed a great range of drop shots and smashes on her way to an impressive win in 31 mins.

Among other early winners on Tuesday were mixed doubles pairings of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Sai Pratheek K. Both pairs won all-Indian affairs, albeit in contrasting fashion.

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022

XD - Round of 32

🇮🇳Sai Pratheek K🏅

21 16 21 🇮🇳Gayatri Gopichand PULLELA🏅

16 21 17 🇮🇳Ishaan BHATNAGAR

🇮🇳Tanisha CRASTO



🕗 in 52 minutes

https://t.co/RoirsgnddZ — BWFScore (@BWFScore) January 11, 2022

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022

XD - Round of 32

🇮🇳Dhruv KAPILA🏅

21 21 🇮🇳N. Sikki REDDY🏅

11 11 🇮🇳Chirag ARORA

🇮🇳Nishu RAPRIA



🕗 in 25 minutes

https://t.co/xEv59qFzCe — BWFScore (@BWFScore) January 11, 2022

Chaliha began strong employing her down the line smashes to open up an 11-5 lead in the opening game and looked comfortable against the tall Russian. However, she began making a lot of errors after the break before recovering late. The second game followed a similar trajectory as Chaliha opened up an 11-4 lead only for the Russian to close in to 19-16. However, the Indian was more in control this time around and kept her cool under pressure to finish off the match in 31 minutes.

“I haven’t played a lot of matches in the last few years. So, I was nervous and that affected me midway in the opening game. But once I won the first game, I was more confident and so I was relaxed in the second game,” she said after the match.

She will now face France’s Yaelle Hoyaux who defeated Riya Mookerjee of India.

“It was a bit tough [the last two years], because we were only practising and there were no tournaments. It was torturing, because we wanted to compete more. After 2020, when I had to play a tournament in 2021, I got Covid. It was really sad, tournaments getting cancelled,” Chaliha added.

Admitting it was a bit nervous playing a tournament after so long, Chaliha said she was able to push through despite a wobble late in the first game.

“This is one of my biggest wins. I have played her before and lost in straight games at White Nights in the semifinals,” she added.

Training in the Assam academy, Ashmita has been busy in the recent days playing the national ranking tournaments. “Playing a tournament after a long time, I have not planned much for the future. For now my aim is to come into the top 50,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, the experienced Indian men’s doubles combination of B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Atri along with men’s singles fourth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand withdrew from the competition. However, Sumeeth will be in action in mixed doubles alongside Ashwini Ponnappa, with the pair taking on second seeds Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova in the opening round.

Among women’s players, eighth seed Fitriani Fitriani and women’s doubles top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Projongjai of Thailand have also pulled out. On Sunday, singles star B Sai Praneeth also pulled out due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Due to the Covid-related restrictions, strict protocol are followed and all players have to go through mandatory tests before entering the venue. No fans are present at the stadium either.

This report will be updated through the day. Results of all the matches here.