The wait for an international century continued for Virat Kohli but the Indian captain played a fantastic albeit lone hand for his side on day of of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.
India were bowled out for 223 after winning the toss and batting first.
The highlight of the Indian innings Kohli’s knock of 79. He displayed great patience to craft a great innings in trying conditions.
For much of the early part of his innings, he didn’t chase the wide delivery and waited for the bowlers to come to him before he played his shot, scoring nearly 60% of his first 46 runs down the leg side. After his fifty, he looked well on course to break his century drought before quick wickets forced him to start looking for quick runs.
In the process, he edged one to the keeper off the magnificent Kagiso Rabada. The patient innings showed that Kohli was at least close to his best once again.
Rabada, playing in his 50th Test, took four for 73.
Here are some reactions to the innings:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.