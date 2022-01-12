Super-sub Ishan Pandita was on target again as Jamshedpur FC edged past SC East Bengal 1-0 at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa, to go top of the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

SC East Bengal, who became the first-ever team to field an all-Indian starting XI in the history of the ISL, defended astutely for most parts of the match but succumbed to a Pandita strike (88’) to fall to their fifth defeat this season.

Jamshedpur went top of the table in the second half of the season for the first time in their history with the victory.

Coyle’s side are back in action on Monday as they take on fellow semi-final contenders Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal will face FC Goa on January 19 which will see head coach Marco Rivera take charge of the team for the first time.