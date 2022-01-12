A well-balanced Patna Pirates team once again showed why they are early season favourites for a playoff spot by thrashing an in-form U Mumba side 43-23 in Match 47 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru.

Patna dominated from the first minute with their defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui picking High 5s. All their players contributed in a win that helped the Pirates move to the top of the points table ahead of Dabang Delhi K.C.

In the second match on Tuesday, Rakesh was once again the star for Gujarat Giants as they outclassed Telugu Titans 40-22 in Match 48.

Rakesh scored a Super 10 (16 points) for the Giants while Parvesh Bhainswal picked up 4 tackle points.

Telugu Titans’ lack of a leader in defence was the major difference with raider Rajnish doing his best with a 12-point performance.

The team are without a win in Season 8 and remain at the bottom of the points table.