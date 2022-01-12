A stunning performance by Jasprit Bumrah at a venue where he made his Test debut in 2018 helped India get a lead of 13 runs over South Africa.
South Africa were cruising at 112/3 and looking good for plenty more when Mohammed Shami took two wickets in an over to open the floodgates.
Then, Bumrah got into the act too and SA were bowled out for 210. Bumrah recorded bowling figures of 23.3-8-42-5. It was his seventh five-wicket in Tests.
Here are a few reactions to his superb spell:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.