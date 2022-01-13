Kerala Blasters FC returned to the top of the table as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Wednesday.

The match got off to a slow start but Kerala Blasters FC established a foothold as the game progressed. Nishu Kumar (28’) and Harmanjot Khabra (40’), KBFC’s left and right-back respectively, scored for them.

The three points took Kerala Blasters FC back to the top of the table – a point ahead of Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC’s next assignment is against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, remain eighth with 13 points. Vukomanovic’s men return to action on Sunday when they take on Mumbai City FC.