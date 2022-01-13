PV Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinals of the India Open in New Delhi on Thursday while the Super 500 tournament was hit hard by Covid-19 cases.

The former world champion, seeking a first World Tour title in more than a year, breezed past Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 to set up an exciting all-Indian clash in the last eight against Ashmita Chaliha.

The 21-year-old left-hander from Assam, seen as one of the most promising talents in the country, defeated France’s Yaelle Hoyaux (world No 71) 21-17, 21-14 in the second round. Chaliha had earlier stunned the fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the opening round. The world No 84 will face Sindhu for the first time on the international circuit.

The event was rocked by coronavirus with as many as seven Indian shuttlers, including reigning world championship silver medallist Srikanth Kidambi, top doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa withdrawn from the event after testing positive for the virus.

The Badminton World Federation announced this in the early hours, before the Badminton Association of India later confirmed the names.

Besides Srikanth and Ponnappa, the others Ritika Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Singhi and Khushi Gupta.

“The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament,” the world governing body said in a statement.

“The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.”

The story will be updated through the day. Schedule for round two matches available here.