Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant century in tough conditions to help India set South Africa a target of 212 on the third day of the third Test, in Cape Town on Thursday.
Pant’s (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50% of India’s second innings total of 198, with Virat Kohli’s 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score.
The day belonged to Pant as he scored a superlative hundred and dug deep to keep India in the match. His 94-run partnership with skipper Kohli was crucial and it allowed him to settle his nerves at the crease.
Pant his six fours and four sixes in his innings and became just the second designated wicketkeeper, after Australian great Adam Gilchrist, to score a Test century in England, Australia and South Africa.
Here are reactions to his fantastic knock:
