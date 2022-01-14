World No 1 Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled for the second time, the government announced on Friday. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that he acted on “health and good order grounds.”

Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19 but had sought a medical exemption, had earlier won an appeal in the court to overturn the visa cancellation on arrival in Australia.

Djokovic now faces deportation while AFP reported that the cancellation means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

Here’s the statement from the immigration minister Alex Hawke:

In the days since Djokovic won the court case, the Australian government was still pondering whether to cancel the visa of the unvaccinated Serb for a second time. The 34-year-old flew into Melbourne claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive Covid test in mid-December, but border officials rejected that, his visa was revoked and he was moved to a detention centre.

Djokovic’s legal team overturned that in court, freeing the top seed to begin his disrupted preparations for a tournament in which he has not lost a match since 2018. The Australian government could yet deport him however.

“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete,” he tweeted, adding that he “remained focused” on winning his favourite Slam despite his unprecedented build-up on, off and in court.

Before the decision was made, a report in The Australian said Djokovic’s lawyers would challenge a fresh cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic’s legal team was “expected” to file an injunction against deportation, the newspaper said without citing a source.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the issue, Djokovic was confirmed as the top seed for the tournament and was drawn Thursday to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open that starts on Monday.

The world number one, top seed and defending champion was looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park starting next week and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.

More to follow

With AFP inputs