India Open quarterfinals live updates: PV Sindhu takes on Ashmita Chaliha, HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen
Updates from the key matches on quarterfinals day.
Live updates
Sindhu match to follow this one.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Aakarshi at the moment has answers for pretty much everything coming her way. Errors flowing from Malvika... 10 game points for the former.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Malvika Bansod in a spot of bother here. Doesn’t seem to have played all that badly, but Aakarshi playing cleaner. 11-3 lead for the right-hander.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod vs Aakarshi Kashyap: Terrific rally... Aakarshi Kashyap takes a 5-2 lead against Malvika Bansod on the back of a good point. Now she has a handy 8-2 lead in this opening game.
Women’s singles second seed safely through.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod vs Aakarshi Kashyap: About to start on Court 3, no live coverage but we’ll keep you posted.
Couple of doubles defeats to start the day for India:
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India Open badminton. It is quarterfinals day at the Super 500 event and there are some cracking contests to look forward to.
Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals but the promising Malvika Bansod ended her idol Sania Nehwal’s campaign at the India Open in New Delhi on Thursday.
Sindhu will face promising young leftie Ashmita Chaliha and that will be on the TV Court. Prannoy and Lakshya take on each other in a mouthwatering clash, that is on Court 2.
Former champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina suffered a 17-21 9-21 straight game loss to her 20-year-old compatriot Malvika.
Malvika, ranked 111th, took 34 minutes to see off the former world number 1.
The top seed Sindhu had no problem dispatching fellow India Ira Sharma 21-10 21-10. She will meet compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who got the better of french shuttler Yaelle Hoyaux 21-17 21-14, in the quarterfinal on Thursday.
Malvika will next take on fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarterfinals. Aakarshi had defeated compatriot Keyura Mopatin 21-10 21-10 in another women’s singles second round match.
Sen also moved to the quarter-finals after defeating Felix Burestedt of Sweden 21-12, 21-15. He will take on compatriot HS Prannoy in the last eight. Prannoy received a walkover as his opponent Mithun Manjunath withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.
Report by PTI.
Screenshots courtesy Tournament Software / Sony LIV.