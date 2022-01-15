Match No 60 in the Indian Super League between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC ended 1-1 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

FC Goa had the better chances in the match and would be disappointed with the result, as they had to settle for just one point.

Hernan Santana (2’) gave the Highlanders the lead early in the first half but they were pegged back as Airan Cabrera (39’) equalised before the interval. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but they couldn’t do so, with both having to settle for a point apiece.

The Highlanders continued to push for the winner and had a few half chances but there was no killer finish.

Eventually, both teams settled for a share of spoils that saw the Gaurs move to eighth spot, while NorthEast United FC stayed in the tenth spot.

The Gaurs next face SC East Bengal FC on Wednesday while NorthEast United FC take on Odisha FC in their next match a day earlier.