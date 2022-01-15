India’s Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.
“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.
His reign ended with a series loss but witnessed several highs and firsts for Indian cricket. The back-to-back Test triumphs in Australia are the highlight as is the incredible home record. But talk of his legacy will not be complete without a mention of his in-your-face attitude and dedication to fitness. In many ways, he gave birth to an entirely new team culture.
His win percentage of 43.24 in away Tests is the sixth-best by a captain in the history of the game and best by an Indian skipper.
Here’s a look at some numbers that show just how good Kohli was as India’s Test skipper:
Most successful skippers
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|GC Smith (ICC/SA)
|2003-2014
|109
|53
|29
|0
|27
|AR Border (AUS)
|1984-1994
|93
|32
|22
|1
|38
|SP Fleming (NZ)
|1997-2006
|80
|28
|27
|0
|25
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|2004-2010
|77
|48
|16
|0
|13
|CH Lloyd (WI)
|1974-1985
|74
|36
|12
|0
|26
|V Kohli (INDIA)
|2014-2022
|68
|40
|17
|0
|11
|JE Root (ENG)
|2017-2022
|61*
|27
|24
|0
|9
|MS Dhoni (INDIA)
|2008-2014
|60
|27
|18
|0
|15
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2010-2016
|59
|24
|22
|0
|13
|SR Waugh (AUS)
|1999-2004
|57
|41
|9
|0
|7
Most successful Indian skippers
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|V Kohli
|2014-2022
|68
|40
|17
|0
|11
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2014
|60
|27
|18
|0
|15
|SC Ganguly
|2000-2005
|49
|21
|13
|0
|15
|M Azharuddin
|1990-1999
|47
|14
|14
|0
|19
|SM Gavaskar
|1976-1985
|47
|9
|8
|0
|30
|Nawab of Pataudi
|1962-1975
|40
|9
|19
|0
|12
|N Kapil Dev
|1983-1987
|34
|4
|7
|1
|22
|R Dravid
|2003-2007
|25
|8
|6
|0
|11
|SR Tendulkar
|1996-2000
|25
|4
|9
|0
|12
|BS Bedi
|1976-1978
|22
|6
|11
|0
|5
Best batting average as Test skipper
|Player
|Country
|Career
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Avg
|1
|Smith, G C
|South Africa
|2002-2014
|109
|8659
|277
|25
|36
|47.84
|2
|Border, A R
|Australia
|1978-1994
|93
|6623
|205
|15
|36
|50.95
|3
|Ponting, R T
|Australia
|1995-2012
|77
|6542
|209
|19
|35
|51.51
|4
|Kohli, V
|India
|2011-
|68
|5864
|254*
|20
|18
|54.80
|5
|Lloyd, C H
|West Indies
|1966-1984
|74
|5233
|242*
|14
|27
|51.30
|6
|Fleming, S P
|New Zealand
|1994-2008
|80
|5156
|274*
|8
|31
|40.60
|7
|Root, J E
|England
|2012-
|61
|4961
|228
|12
|26
|46.80
|8
|Cook, A N
|England
|2006-2018
|59
|4844
|263
|12
|24
|46.58
|9
|Lara, B C
|West Indies
|1990-2006
|47
|4685
|400*
|14
|19
|57.84
|10
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Pakistan
|2001-2017
|56
|4214
|135
|8
|35
|51.39
Stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo and HowStat
