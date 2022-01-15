India’s Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

His reign ended with a series loss but witnessed several highs and firsts for Indian cricket. The back-to-back Test triumphs in Australia are the highlight as is the incredible home record. But talk of his legacy will not be complete without a mention of his in-your-face attitude and dedication to fitness. In many ways, he gave birth to an entirely new team culture.

His win percentage of 43.24 in away Tests is the sixth-best by a captain in the history of the game and best by an Indian skipper.

Here’s a look at some numbers that show just how good Kohli was as India’s Test skipper:

Most successful skippers

Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw
GC Smith (ICC/SA) 2003-2014 109 53 29 0 27
AR Border (AUS) 1984-1994 93 32 22 1 38
SP Fleming (NZ) 1997-2006 80 28 27 0 25
RT Ponting (AUS) 2004-2010 77 48 16 0 13
CH Lloyd (WI) 1974-1985 74 36 12 0 26
V Kohli (INDIA) 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11
JE Root (ENG) 2017-2022 61* 27 24 0 9
MS Dhoni (INDIA) 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15
AN Cook (ENG) 2010-2016 59 24 22 0 13
SR Waugh (AUS) 1999-2004 57 41 9 0 7

Most successful Indian skippers

Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw
V Kohli 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11
MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15
SC Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 0 15
M Azharuddin 1990-1999 47 14 14 0 19
SM Gavaskar 1976-1985 47 9 8 0 30
Nawab of Pataudi 1962-1975 40 9 19 0 12
N Kapil Dev 1983-1987 34 4 7 1 22
R Dravid 2003-2007 25 8 6 0 11
SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 25 4 9 0 12
BS Bedi 1976-1978 22 6 11 0 5

Best batting average as Test skipper

Player Country Career Mat Runs HS   100s 50s Avg
1 Smith, G C South Africa 2002-2014 109 8659 277 25 36 47.84
2 Border, A R Australia 1978-1994 93 6623 205 15 36 50.95
3 Ponting, R T Australia 1995-2012 77 6542 209 19 35 51.51
4 Kohli, V India 2011- 68 5864 254* 20 18 54.80
5 Lloyd, C H West Indies 1966-1984 74 5233 242* 14 27 51.30
6 Fleming, S P New Zealand 1994-2008 80 5156 274* 8 31 40.60
7 Root, J E England 2012- 61 4961 228 12 26 46.80
8 Cook, A N England 2006-2018 59 4844 263 12 24 46.58
9 Lara, B C West Indies 1990-2006 47 4685 400* 14 19 57.84
10 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 2001-2017 56 4214 135 8 35 51.39

Stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo and HowStat