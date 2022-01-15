Virat Kohli announced his decision to resign as India’s Test captain with posts on his social media handles on Saturday. The 33-year-old stepped down from the position as India’s most successful captain in the longest format in history.
Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.
Kohli’s announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.
The right-hander led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.
He had resigned as T20I captain at the end of the World Cup last year and was later removed from his position as ODI captain.
Here’s the full text of Kohli’s statement:
It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.
I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.
Here are reactions to Kohli’s announcement:
