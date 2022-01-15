Virat Kohli announced his decision to resign as India’s Test captain with posts on his social media handles on Saturday. The 33-year-old stepped down from the position as India’s most successful captain in the longest format in history.

Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Kohli’s announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

The right-hander led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

He had resigned as T20I captain at the end of the World Cup last year and was later removed from his position as ODI captain.

Here’s the full text of Kohli’s statement:

It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team. I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.

Here are reactions to Kohli’s announcement:

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Tweet #ViratKohli put out a few minutes back announcing he’s stepping down from the Test captaincy. Unexpected. Must have been brewing for some while in his mind. Among other reasons, failure to win series in SA could be the precipitating factor https://t.co/sFFDf0UgI3 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2022

Whatever you do, please don’t quit test cricket.

We won’t be ready for that for a few years atleast 🙏🏼 #Virat — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 15, 2022

@imVkohli created Habits which turned into a culture. With courage,character passion & aggression, You led this indian Test cricket team to great heights. Today's decision is a shocker!!

Wishing you all the very best for the rest of your international career. #No1forever 💯💔 pic.twitter.com/NhcdsQOfwY — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli (C) forever 🇮🇳🤗 — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

If anyone deserved a fairy tale ending, an away series win in SA, it is this man. But there are no such things in sport, not even for the best Test captain of India men.



What he's achieved is phenomenal. The way he's left, it's almost as if he's channeling his inner Dhoni. https://t.co/Hyb37sLdwg — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) January 15, 2022

Unexpected toh nahie hain!!! @klrahul11 all the best if @BCCI goes for a multi captain option https://t.co/Q5swtN30vl — Udita Dutta🏳️‍🌈 (@udita_scorpio77) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain.



Most Tests won for India as a captain:



Virat Kohli (40 out of 68)

MS Dhoni (27 out of 60)

Sourav Ganguly (21 out of 49)#ViratKohli — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 15, 2022

Kohli stepped down as Test Captain 🤔🤨🧐 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2022

No Indian captain has been at the top for as long as @imVkohli since MAK Pataudi and Azharuddin. Seven years is a long time: he’s done a terrific job and taken the Indian team forward.. it’s the right time to hand over the baton to a new era! #ThankYouVirat — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 15, 2022

Most successful Test captains

[Min 20 Tests as captain]

%win (M-W-L-D)

71.93 - Steve Waugh (57-41-9-7)

62.50 - Don Bradman (25-15-3-6)

62.34 - Ricky Ponting (77-48-16-13)

58.82 - VIRAT KOHLI (68-40-17-11) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2022

Huuuuuge call that.



First thought... #ViratKohli changed the way India played Test cricket home and away. Took the team from no.7 to no.1 for a loooooong time. He was also a driving force in how Indian Test cricket was consumed home and away. Will be a very hard act to follow!! — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 15, 2022