Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic on Sunday lost his Federal Court case in a unanimous decision after his last-gasp appeal against deportation from Australia over his stance on vaccination.

The Federal Court upheld the Immigration Minister’s decision to revoke the nine-time Australian Open champion’s visa.

“Djokovic loses chance to defend Australian Open title as court upholds deportation”, reported Associated Press.

“Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported,” added the report.

After four hours of feisty legal back-and-forth about the Serbian ace’s anti-vaccine stance and his alleged risk to public order in Australia, the emergency online hearing adjourned on Sunday. The judge later delivered the ruling, while explanations are expected in the coming days.

(More to follow)

Background

Djokovic was fighting to win his release from immigration detention, for his visa to be reinstated and to be allowed to remain in the country to defend his title at the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

“We would hope to be in a position to identify to the parties later in the afternoon what the course is that we propose,” Chief Justice James Allsop had said.

Djokovic’s high-powered legal team painted Australia’s effort to deport the 34-year-old as “irrational” and “unreasonable”, but at times faced pointed questions from the panel of three justices.

His lawyer Nick Wood sought to systematically dismantle the government’s central argument that Djokovic’s anti-vaccine views are a public threat and could cause “civil unrest” unless he is deported.

Despite the Serbian star being unvaccinated, Wood insisted he has not courted anti-vaxxer support and was not associated with the movement.

The government “doesn’t know what Mr Djokovic’s current views are”, Wood insisted.

Djokovic was the Australian Open’s men’s singles top seed and was seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. But he had spent much of the last week in immigration detention, with his visa twice being revoked by the government over his refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccine before arrival – a requirement for most visitors.

Government lawyer Stephen Lloyd said the fact that Djokovic was not vaccinated two years into the pandemic and had repeatedly ignored safety measures – including failing to isolate while Covid-19 positive – was evidence enough of his anti-vaccine views.

“He has now become an icon for the anti-vaccination groups,” Lloyd said. “Rightly or wrongly he is perceived to endorse an anti-vaccination view and his presence here is seen to contribute to that.”

In a written submission the government also pointed out that Djokovic chose not to give evidence at the hearing.

“He could set the record straight if it needed correcting. He has not – that has important consequences.”

Inputs from AFP