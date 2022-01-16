Dabang Delhi KC’s Vijay produced last-minute heroics to help them beat Haryana
Steelers 28-25 in match 55 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield,
Bengaluru on Saturday.

Vijay scored 11 points for the Delhi team, but 5 of his total came in the last 2 raids that helped the Season 7 finalists escape with a win. Dabang lost Naveen Kumar to an injury in the second half but showed enough composure to stifle the Haryana raiders and win the first match of triple-header.

Then, UP Yoddha showed great composure and planning as they beat struggling Telugu Titans
39-33 in match 56. Yoddha were better in all the departments with their raiders – Pardeep Narwal (10), Shrikant Jadhav (7) and Surender Gill (7) – picking up valuable points. Telugu Titans had a great
opportunity to make a comeback by inflicting an all out on Yoddha in the final minutes but captain
Rohit Kumar’s decision to go raiding backfired. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal scored 9 points each for
the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.

In the final match of the day, U Mumba and Bengal Warriors played out a 32-32 tie in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Here’s how the points table looks like:

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 10 7 2 1 38
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 10 6 2 2 37
3 Patna Pirates 9 6 2 1 34
4 UP Yoddha 10 3 4 3 28
5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 9 5 4 0 28
6 U Mumba 10 3 3 4 28
7 Tamil Thalaivas 9 3 2 4 27
8 Bengal Warriors 10 4 5 1 25
9 Haryana Steelers 10 3 5 2 24
10 Puneri Paltan 9 4 5 0 21
11 Gujarat Giants 9 2 5 2 20
12 Telugu Titans 9 0 7 2 11
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts