Dabang Delhi KC’s Vijay produced last-minute heroics to help them beat Haryana

Steelers 28-25 in match 55 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield,

Bengaluru on Saturday.

Vijay scored 11 points for the Delhi team, but 5 of his total came in the last 2 raids that helped the Season 7 finalists escape with a win. Dabang lost Naveen Kumar to an injury in the second half but showed enough composure to stifle the Haryana raiders and win the first match of triple-header.

Then, UP Yoddha showed great composure and planning as they beat struggling Telugu Titans

39-33 in match 56. Yoddha were better in all the departments with their raiders – Pardeep Narwal (10), Shrikant Jadhav (7) and Surender Gill (7) – picking up valuable points. Telugu Titans had a great

opportunity to make a comeback by inflicting an all out on Yoddha in the final minutes but captain

Rohit Kumar’s decision to go raiding backfired. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal scored 9 points each for

the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.

In the final match of the day, U Mumba and Bengal Warriors played out a 32-32 tie in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Here’s how the points table looks like: