Dabang Delhi KC’s Vijay produced last-minute heroics to help them beat Haryana
Steelers 28-25 in match 55 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield,
Bengaluru on Saturday.
Vijay scored 11 points for the Delhi team, but 5 of his total came in the last 2 raids that helped the Season 7 finalists escape with a win. Dabang lost Naveen Kumar to an injury in the second half but showed enough composure to stifle the Haryana raiders and win the first match of triple-header.
Then, UP Yoddha showed great composure and planning as they beat struggling Telugu Titans
39-33 in match 56. Yoddha were better in all the departments with their raiders – Pardeep Narwal (10), Shrikant Jadhav (7) and Surender Gill (7) – picking up valuable points. Telugu Titans had a great
opportunity to make a comeback by inflicting an all out on Yoddha in the final minutes but captain
Rohit Kumar’s decision to go raiding backfired. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal scored 9 points each for
the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.
In the final match of the day, U Mumba and Bengal Warriors played out a 32-32 tie in a topsy-turvy encounter.
Here’s how the points table looks like:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10
|7
|2
|1
|38
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|10
|6
|2
|2
|37
|3
|Patna Pirates
|9
|6
|2
|1
|34
|4
|UP Yoddha
|10
|3
|4
|3
|28
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|9
|5
|4
|0
|28
|6
|U Mumba
|10
|3
|3
|4
|28
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|3
|2
|4
|27
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|10
|4
|5
|1
|25
|9
|Haryana Steelers
|10
|3
|5
|2
|24
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|4
|5
|0
|21
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|9
|2
|5
|2
|20
|12
|Telugu Titans
|9
|0
|7
|2
|11
