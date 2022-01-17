Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out an entertaining 31-31 tie in Match 58 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur’s Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Thaliavas had a 2-point lead going into the final raid of the match but made a mistake resulting in a tie. Their raider Manjeet misjudged a touch and walked into the lobby resulting in a Super Tackle and 2 points for Jaipur.
Defenders shine as Patna Pirates win
Patna Pirates’ defence produced a night to remember as they helped the team beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Match 59 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.
Patna defenders Sunil (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui (3 points) were instrumental in setting up a defensive wall that even the likes of Pawan Sehrawat could not break. Pawan, the current green sleeve holder (given to raider with most raiding points), scored a Super 10 in the first half but could not contribute even one point after the interval.
A series of Super Tackles in the dying minutes ensured the Bulls lost the match with a margin of just 7 points.
Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11
|7
|3
|1
|39
|2
|Patna Pirates
|10
|7
|2
|1
|39
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|10
|6
|2
|2
|37
|4
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10
|5
|4
|1
|31
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|3
|2
|5
|30
|6
|UP Yoddha
|10
|3
|4
|3
|28
|7
|U Mumba
|10
|3
|3
|4
|28
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|10
|4
|5
|1
|25
|9
|Haryana Steelers
|10
|3
|5
|2
|24
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|4
|5
|0
|21
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|9
|2
|5
|2
|20
|12
|Telugu Titans
|9
|0
|7
|2
|11
