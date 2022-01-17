Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out an entertaining 31-31 tie in Match 58 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur’s Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Thaliavas had a 2-point lead going into the final raid of the match but made a mistake resulting in a tie. Their raider Manjeet misjudged a touch and walked into the lobby resulting in a Super Tackle and 2 points for Jaipur.

Defenders shine as Patna Pirates win

Patna Pirates’ defence produced a night to remember as they helped the team beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Match 59 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna defenders Sunil (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui (3 points) were instrumental in setting up a defensive wall that even the likes of Pawan Sehrawat could not break. Pawan, the current green sleeve holder (given to raider with most raiding points), scored a Super 10 in the first half but could not contribute even one point after the interval.

A series of Super Tackles in the dying minutes ensured the Bulls lost the match with a margin of just 7 points.