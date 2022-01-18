Surender Gill was the star for UP Yoddha as they beat Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high-scoring match No 60 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru.

Raiders Surender Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in an intense match with several defensive errors.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.

In the second match on Monday, defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27.

The low-scoring clash saw both teams exchanging leads with defences on top. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 but it was the Warriors’ defenders who showed great composure to clinch a last-minute victory.

Telugu Titans will be left wondering what they need to secure a win in Season 8. Their raider Rajnish once again clinched a Super 10 (11 points) but an All Out in the dying minutes cost them dearly.