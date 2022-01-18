Andy Murray battled to his first win at the Australian Open since 2017 with an epic five-set victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, playing with a metal hip following career-saving surgery in 2019, wrestled with the Georgian for almost four hours before claiming his place in the second round.

The Scotsman, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, showed his trademark fighting spirit to edge home in the gripping final set and clinch a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 victory in 3 hours 52 minutes on John Cain Arena.

It comes after his tearful exit from the 2019 Melbourne event with the hip injury which raised the possibility of his imminent retirement from tennis, before he went ahead with surgery just weeks later.

“Amazing, been a tough three or four years. Put in a lot work to get back here,” a relieved Murray, 34, said on court, where he and many others he might have played his last match in 2019.

“I’ve played on this court many times and the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought potentially I played my last match. It’s amazing to be back and winning a five-set battle like that, I couldn’t ask for any more.”

It continued a keen rivalry between the pair with Murray rallying from a set down to defeat the big-hitting Georgian last week in Sydney and also prevailing over four sets in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

Here are reactions to Murray’s impressive victory on Tuesday:

Three years after an emotional farewell, Andy Murray is back at Melbourne Park and into the second round! 🌟



📹: #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/ojPQ8ke0AW — The Field (@thefield_in) January 18, 2022

Come Onnnnnnnnn!! 🙏 @andy_murray Such a tough battle. Amazing effort to come thru and get the W! 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 18, 2022

Way to go ANDYYYYYYY!!!! @andy_murray — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) January 18, 2022

Three years after being ‘farewelled’ here, Andy Murray wins a five-set battle against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.



Fair crowd and fair reaction for the… world No.113.#AusOpen #Murray pic.twitter.com/MHpUVDmOSY — David Zita (@DavidZita1) January 18, 2022

Andy Murray will forever over-complicate matches until the end of his career and although at times, we'll wish for simpler rides, I'm not sure anything in tennis will ever give us the feeling that seeing him tug-of-war a win away from his opponent does.



Just champion things. — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) January 18, 2022

Australian Open 2019: Andy Murray loses what could well have been his final match in a five set epic against Roberto Bautista Agut.



Australian Open 2022: On his return Down Under, Andy Murray wins a five set epic against Nikoloz Basilashvili.



Heroic. pic.twitter.com/2D7jRj6VKE — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) January 18, 2022

Andy Murray at the Australian Open in the last 4 years:



2019: sort of announces retirement (but not really)

2020: out because of pelvic injury

2021: out after testing positive to covid-19

2022: records 1st win in 5 years by winning five-set thriller against Basilashvili — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 18, 2022

Andy Murray has done it. A 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 win against No 21 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili to triumph in his Australian Open comeback match. A phenomenal effort by the man with a metal hip #AusOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 18, 2022

5 set Records



Djoko 36-10 (78.3%)

Murray 26-13 (66.7%)

Rafa 22-13 (62.9%)

Fed 33-23 (58.9%)



Murray

- 10 W from 0-2 sets

- 1 L from 2-0 sets



Fed

- 10 W from 0-2 sets

- 5 L from 2-0 sets



Djoko

- 6 W from 0-2 sets

- 1 L from 2-0 sets



Rafa

- 3 W from 0-2 sets

- 3 L from 2-0 sets — Vansh (@vanshv2k) January 18, 2022

.@Andy_murray what a competitor. Congrats. Fun to watch. — James Blake (@JRBlake) January 18, 2022

The man. The myth. The mentality.



The Murray. pic.twitter.com/3J08A7Oea4 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 18, 2022

SIR. ANDY. MURRAY.



3 years on from his near-retirement, @andy_murray defeats Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 6-4 in the first round of the #AusOpen! pic.twitter.com/kRiw0Spda9 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 18, 2022

Inputs from AFP