A total of six Indian players are isolating after positive results for Covid-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland in Trinidad on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Sidharth Yadav were the ones who tested positive according to PTI. The development was confirmed by BCCI by a press release signed by secretary Jay Shah.

“The India U19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Ahead of their second Group B clash against Ireland U19 on Wednesday morning, six members out of the 17-member squad were ruled out of selection,” the BCCI statement said.

The medical status of the six members is as below: Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result has returned positive. Manav Parakh - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative. Vasu Vats - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative. Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive. Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive

‘The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the statement added.

During the India innings, commentator Alan Wilkins said, “In case you are just joining us, India are not led by Yash Dhull, not by SK Rasheed, we have heard all kinds of word from the Indian camp. Rotation, we’ve also heard there’s possible illness in the camp. I am sure there will be some clarity on that in time to come.”

In a post innings interview, another commentator asked an Indian player if they will manage to go through the fielding innings with just 11 players.

“Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before the match, our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive,” a BCCI official told PTI.

The ICC had allowed 17-member squads for the tournament due to the Covid-19 situation.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game. Against Ireland on Wednesday, Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull. India made 307/5 in their 50 overs.

