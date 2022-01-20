Haryana Steelers’ all-round performance helped them beat Puneri Paltan 37-30 in Match 64 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
With Kabaddi stalwarts Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar managing Haryana and Pune respectively, the match was bound to be an intensely-contest affair.
But Rakesh and his Steelers had the last laugh thanks largely due to a dominant performance in the second half. Haryana’s defenders Jaideep and Mohit picked up 7 tackle points each while captain Vikash Kandola had 8 raid points.
Telugu Titans end winless run
Telugu Titans claimed their first win of the season by beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 in Match 65 of the ongoing season.
Adarsh T, who picked up multiple points in the dying minutes of the match, was a Titan for the Telugu team desperately seeking their first victory.
He scored 9 points while Rajnish scored 7 as the Titans staged an incredible comeback to beat in-form Panthers.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|11
|7
|2
|2
|42
|2
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11
|7
|3
|1
|39
|4
|UP Yoddha
|11
|4
|4
|3
|33
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11
|5
|5
|1
|32
|6
|U Mumba
|11
|3
|3
|5
|31
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|3
|2
|5
|30
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|11
|5
|5
|1
|30
|9
|Haryana Steelers
|11
|4
|5
|2
|29
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|10
|2
|5
|3
|23
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|11
|4
|7
|0
|22
|12
|Telugu Titans
|11
|1
|8
|2
|17
